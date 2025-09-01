Left Menu

Close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity: PM Modi in meeting with Putin.

PTI | Tianjin | Updated: 01-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 12:11 IST
Close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity: PM Modi in meeting with Putin.

Close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity: PM Modi in meeting with Putin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC hearing Bihar SIR matter.

RJD's assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 filed: EC to SC...

 India
2
Tessolve Secures Landmark $150 Million Investment from TPG

Tessolve Secures Landmark $150 Million Investment from TPG

 India
3
Ashok Leyland Posts Steady Sales Growth Despite Market Fluctuations

Ashok Leyland Posts Steady Sales Growth Despite Market Fluctuations

 India
4
Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its continuing exercise: EC to SC.

Issuing notices within 7 days to electors whose documents incomplete, its co...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025