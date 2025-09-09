We hope vice president-elect will uphold highest ethos of parliamentary traditions, ensuring equal space for Opposition: Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:07 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
