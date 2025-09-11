India and Mauritius will take steps to conduct trade in local currency: PM Modi after talks with Mauritius counterpart.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:10 IST
- Country:
- India
