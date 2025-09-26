His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutte's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 16:30 IST
- Country:
- India
