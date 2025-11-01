India moving forward by taking heritage and development together; this sentiment evident in every policy and decision of govt: PM Modi.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:51 IST
- Country:
- India
India moving forward by taking heritage and development together; this sentiment evident in every policy and decision of govt: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Health Shockwaves: Key Developments in Pharma and Policy
Strengthening Ties: Canada and Japan Explore Economic Growth
Fed's Policy Rift: To Cut or Not to Cut Rates?
Shifting Sands: US Foreign Policy Moves from Regime Change to Stability
Pentagon's New Policy Challenges Transgender Troops: Growing Concerns Over Fairness