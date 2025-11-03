Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs one lakh crore RDI Fund to spur private sector investments in research and development.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs one lakh crore RDI Fund to spur private sector investments in research and development.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Spearheads Science and Tech Revolution: Modi's Vision Unveiled
Historic Triumph: Indian Women's Cricket Team Clinches First World Cup
India's Women Cricketers Turn Dreams into Reality with Historic World Cup Win
Victory Roar: Indian Women Secure Historic ICC World Cup Win
India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Triumph