Why scared of taking your father's name during campaign, why this hide and seek about his rule, asks PM in apparent reference to Tejashwi.
PTI | Katihar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Tejashwi
- political
- PM
- legacy
- campaigns
- governance
- controversy
- opposition
- strategy
- elections
