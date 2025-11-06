Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls, defeating RSS-backed ABVP to clinch four central panel posts: Election panel.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Left Unity sweeps JNU Students' Union polls, defeating RSS-backed ABVP to clinch four central panel posts: Election panel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Busts Human Trafficking Operation in Paharganj with 'Say Help' App
BJP's Strong Wave in Ghatshila: A Tale of Allegations and Politics
Delhi Assembly Controversy: Phansi Ghar or Tiffin Room?
BJP Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics Amid Jubilee Hills Bypoll
Scotland Aims for Historic Victory Against All Blacks at Murrayfield