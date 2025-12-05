Left Menu

Thiruparankundram row: Police book TN BJP chief, 112 others

The police on Friday registered a case against 113 people, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and senior party leader H Raja, who participated in a protest on December 4 to push for the lighting of a lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, officials said.They were booked for disturbing public peace, among others.Nagenthran and Raja were among those detained by the police for a couple of hours last night.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:37 IST
Thiruparankundram row: Police book TN BJP chief, 112 others
  • Country:
  • India

The police on Friday registered a case against 113 people, including Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran and senior party leader H Raja, who participated in a protest on December 4 to push for the lighting of a lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill, officials said.

They were booked for disturbing public peace, among others.

Nagenthran and Raja were among those detained by the police for a couple of hours last night. Sources said they were released around 11.20 pm on Thursday.

A single judge Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had ordered the lighting of the lamp at the top of the Thiruparankundram hill and also revoked the 144 prohibitory orders issued in the area by the district administration on December 4. Following the order, the petitioner, the BJP state chief and other senior party leaders and Hindu Munnani workers visited Thiruparankundram on Thursday. However, police stopped them and said no one was allowed on the hill. Sources said when the protesters persisted on climbing, they were taken into custody, transported in police vehicles and detained in private halls. The BJP members protested the arrest and blocked the road. Eventually, more than 300 BJP members were detained in various halls. All of them were released last night, added a police source.

Following this, on Friday morning, Thiruparankundram police registered a case under seven sections, including trespassing without permission, disturbing public peace, and damaging public property under BNS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fugitive Son Arrested: A Grim Tale of Family Betrayal

Fugitive Son Arrested: A Grim Tale of Family Betrayal

 India
2
Stranded Skies: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Rattle BJP MP and Travellers

Stranded Skies: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Rattle BJP MP and Travellers

 India
3
Chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded

Chaos at Swami Vivekananda Airport: IndiGo Flight Cancellations Leave Passen...

 India
4
EU Slaps X with Major Fine under Digital Services Act

EU Slaps X with Major Fine under Digital Services Act

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025