Word ‘Vande Mataram’ fills our present with self-confidence, gives courage that there is no goal that cannot be achieved: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Word 'Vande Mataram' fills our present with self-confidence, gives courage that there is no goal that cannot be achieved: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's Ambitious Carbon-Reduction Goals: Overpromised or Underdelivered?
AfDB Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Algeria to Drive Development Goals
Bank of America Sets Ambitious Profitability Goals to Boost Market Share
Vice-President Lauds Lakhpati Didi Movement as Symbol of Women’s Empowerment
Pharmac Makes Progress Toward Transparency and Engagement Goals in 2024/25