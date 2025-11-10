8 people killed, several injured in the blast: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:57 IST
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Injuries feared after blast in car parked near Red Fort; many cars on fire: Officials.