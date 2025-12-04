Left Menu

UP: Four MBBS interns killed as car hits parked truck in Amroha; CM condoles deaths

PTI | Amroha | Updated: 04-12-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 13:10 IST
UP: Four MBBS interns killed as car hits parked truck in Amroha; CM condoles deaths
  • India

Four MBBS interns were killed when their car crashed into a parked truck on National Highway 9 in Amroha district, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the accident occurred on Wednesday night near Atrasi village in the Rajabpur police station area, about seven kilometres from Sri Venkateswara University in Gajraula.

The victims were returning from a party in a sedan when the driver allegedly lost control and crashed from behind into the stationary truck loaded with foam mattresses.

The front portion of the car was crushed by the impact and became lodged under the truck.

Eyewitnesses told police that a tractor had to be used to pull the mangled vehicle apart before the bodies could be retrieved from the wreckage.

Rajabpur Station Officer Komal Tomar said all four deceased, Arnab Chakraborty of Kolkata, Aayush Sharma of Delhi, Shrestha Pancholi of Delhi, and Saptarishi of Tripura, were interns at Venkateshwara University.

''They died on the spot, and the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination,'' he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Adityanath directed officials to reach the spot immediately, speed up relief measures, and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, if any.

Police said further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

