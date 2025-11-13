We've practised battle manoeuvres, including with Carrier Battle Group: FOC-in-C V Adm Krishna Swaminathan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 14:19 IST
- Country:
- India
We've practised battle manoeuvres, including with Carrier Battle Group: FOC-in-C V Adm Krishna Swaminathan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- naval
- wargames
- maritime
- readiness
- battle
- manoeuvres
- Carrier
- BattleGroup
- KrishnaSwaminathan
- defense
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Political Battle Over Controversial 'Black Bill' Amendment Intensifies
Captive Souls: The Symbolic Battle in 'Pinjar'
Espionage Accusations: Journalist Dong Yuyu Faces Uphill Legal Battle
High Stakes at Nuapada: A Battle for Political Prestige
Battlefront at the Border: Combating Drug Trafficking in Northeast India