NDA is set to get 190 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.
PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:12 IST
