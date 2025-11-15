Four killed in accidental blast at Nowgam police station in Kashmir while taking samples of explosive material seized in Faridabad: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-11-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 02:08 IST
