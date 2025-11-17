India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
India has noted verdict announced by International Crimes Tribunal of Bangladesh concerning former PM Sheikh Hasina: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Responds to Sheikh Hasina's Death Sentence Verdict
India remains committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy and stability: MEA on verdict on Hasina.
Historic Verdict: Sheikh Hasina Sentenced to Death Amid Political Turmoil
We will always engage constructively with all stakeholders considering best interests of people of Bangladesh: MEA on verdict on Hasina.
India Responds to Verdict Against Bangladesh's Ex-Prime Minister