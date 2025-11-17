India remains committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy and stability: MEA on verdict on Hasina.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 17:46 IST
India remains committed to best interests of people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy and stability: MEA on verdict on Hasina.
