Woman constable injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
PTI | Sukma | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Woman constable injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalite
- IED
- explosion
- Sukma
- Chhattisgarh
- security
- constable
- police
- insurgency
- women
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Naxalite IED Blast Injures Woman Constable in Sukma
Shaping Security: PM Modi to Spearhead National Police Chiefs Conference in Raipur
Rockwell Automation's SecureOT: A Leap Forward in Industrial Cybersecurity
Ukrainian Security Chief's Role Cast in Spotlight Amid Corruption Probe
Security Alert Grounds Flights to Reagan National