Left Menu

TMC suspends Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad, for 'anti-party activities'.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:46 IST
TMC suspends Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad, for 'anti-party activities'.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC suspends Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, who proposed to build 'Babri Masjid' in Murshidabad, for 'anti-party activities'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad following bomb threat

 India
2
RPT-FACTBOX-How hedge funds performed in a volatile November

RPT-FACTBOX-How hedge funds performed in a volatile November

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China's Xinjiang region

 China
4
AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

AI in journalism and democracy: Can we rely on it?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI to drive 6G evolution, but security and energy constraints threaten rollout

AI driving precision farming while barriers threaten smallholder adoption

Service quality and trust no longer enough: FinTech becomes key to customer retention in banking

Explainable AI reveals hidden thresholds driving sudden urban water disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025