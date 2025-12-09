India score 175/6 against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Cuttack.
PTI | Cuttack | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:44 IST
India score 175/6 against South Africa in the 1st T20I at Cuttack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- South Africa
- T20I
- Cuttack
- cricket
- score
- total
- match
- thrilling
- performance
ALSO READ
New Talent Emerges in Indian Women's Cricket: Kamalini and Vaishnavi's Big Break
TVK chief Vijay underscores longtime demand for statehood for Puducherry to target Centre.
Hardik Pandya: India's Irreplaceable Cricket All-Rounder Returns
Indian Deaf Cricket Team Gears Up for T20 Showdown in UAE
Lawyers and Judges Gear Up for Memorial T10 Cricket Clash