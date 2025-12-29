Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace in Assam's Nagaon freed from encroachment: Amit Shah at rally in Borduwa.
PTI | Borduwa | Updated: 29-12-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva's birthplace in Assam's Nagaon freed from encroachment: Amit Shah at rally in Borduwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- Sankardeva
- Nagaon
- Assam
- Vaishnavism
- Borduwa
- encroachment
- heritage
- cultural
- historic
ALSO READ
Karnataka's Anti-Encroachment Tensions: Clash of Political Ideologies
Bihar Cracks Down on Land Encroachment by Foreign Nationals
4 cops hurt in stone-pelting during anti-encroachment operation outside Jaipur mosque
Tensions in Karbi Anglong: Land Encroachment Dispute Ignites Violence and Legal Challenges
Uttar Pradesh Pushes for Law and Order: Bulldozers Against Encroachment