Left Menu

BJP doesn't believe in any religion, only believes in spreading lies, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.

PTI | Sagarisland | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:15 IST
BJP doesn't believe in any religion, only believes in spreading lies, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP doesn't believe in any religion, only believes in spreading lies, alleges CM Mamata Banerjee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Terminally ill people have been forced to stand in queues during SIR to prove they're legitimate voters, alleges CM Mamata.

Terminally ill people have been forced to stand in queues during SIR to prov...

 India
2
Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail

Activist Umar Khalid Remains in Jail as Co-accused Granted Bail

 India
3
Global Markets React to Maduro's Capture: Uncertainty Suits Safe Havens

Global Markets React to Maduro's Capture: Uncertainty Suits Safe Havens

 Global
4
K Kavitha's Explosive Claims Against BRS: A Call for Reform

K Kavitha's Explosive Claims Against BRS: A Call for Reform

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026