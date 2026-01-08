Zelenskiy says US security guarantees document ready to be finalised with Trump
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday the bilateral security guarantees document between Kyiv and Washington was "essentially ready" to be finalised with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Zelenskiy said yesterday's meetings of both countries' representatives in Paris discussed "complex issues" from the framework under discussion to end the nearly four-year war.
"We understand that the American side will engage with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely willing to end the war," Zelenskiy wrote on X.
