Zelenskiy says US security guarantees document ready to be finalised with Trump

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ‌said on Thursday the bilateral security ⁠guarantees document between Kyiv and Washington was "essentially ready" to be finalised ​with U.S. President Donald ‍Trump.

Zelenskiy said yesterday's meetings of both countries' representatives in Paris ⁠discussed "complex ‌issues" ⁠from the framework under discussion to ‍end the nearly four-year ​war.

"We understand that the American ⁠side will engage with Russia, and ⁠we expect feedback on whether the aggressor ⁠is genuinely willing to end the ⁠war," ‌Zelenskiy wrote on X.

