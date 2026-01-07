ICC has reiterated commitment to ensure full and uninterrupted participation of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup: BCB.
PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:29 IST
ICC has reiterated commitment to ensure full and uninterrupted participation of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup: BCB.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Bangladesh
- T20 World Cup
- BCB
- cricket
- international
- sports
- participation
- commitment
- competition
ALSO READ
Welspun Corp Secures Major International Pipe Contract, Bolstering Global Order Book
Bangladesh Cricket Board says ICC willing to work closely with it to address concerns related to participation in T20 World Cup in India.
The Cool Trick Behind Menthol: From Toothpaste to Sports Performance
Elderly Man Cheated in International Investment Scam
Sports Shakeup: Key Moves and Headlines in a Dynamic Arena