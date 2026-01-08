SC reserves verdict on plea of Justice Yashwant Varma challenging inquiry committee by Lok Sabha to probe corruption charges against him.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
