Valentino Foundation announces that fashion house founder Valentino Garavani has died at his residence in Rome, aged 93, reports AP.
PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 22:51 IST
Valentino Foundation announces that fashion house founder Valentino Garavani has died at his residence in Rome, aged 93, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Valentino Foundation
- Valentino Garavani
- Rome