Left Menu

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

The government said it planned to speed up and simplify anti-trust probes, "working closely with the CMA (competition regulator) while preserving its independence". The consultation proposes changes in the ways the CMA makes decisions in mergers and ​markets investigations, to ensure market remedies are regularly reviewed, and to provide greater certainty for businesses on whether deals ‍will face merger control, it added.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2026 01:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 01:38 IST
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

* Government plans to speed up and simplify anti-trust probes

* Says will work with regulator CMA on M&A regime reforms

* UK development bank sets out its biggest ever investment

By Muvija M ‌and Paul Sandle LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) -

Britain aims to refine its competition regime, pledging to make it "faster, more predictable and more proportionate", launching a formal consultation in what could be a ⁠major overhaul of one of the world's toughest regulatory frameworks. The government said it planned to speed up and simplify anti-trust probes, "working closely with the CMA (competition regulator) while preserving its independence".

The consultation proposes changes in the ways the CMA makes decisions in mergers and ​markets investigations, to ensure market remedies are regularly reviewed, and to provide greater certainty for businesses on whether deals ‍will face merger control, it added. "These proposals, which will be taken forward in close collaboration with the CMA, will not alter the independence of CMA decision-making from Ministers," it added.

The CMA said on Monday that it would review its historical interventions to check if they were still necessary to ⁠ease the burden ‌of compliance, identifying 33 market ⁠remedies - 60% of all those in place - that may no longer be needed. The government also said the state-owned development bank will invest 25 million ‍pounds ($34 million) in Kraken Technologies in its largest direct funding, backing the AI energy software firm ahead of a potential London listing.

The investment ​in Kraken - valued at $8.45 billion after its spin-off from UK-based Octopus Energy last year - follows reforms to the British ⁠Business Bank's mandate allowing it to take bigger, higher-risk stakes in key scale-ups, the government said. "For too long, Britain's most promising companies have had to look abroad ⁠for the backing they need to grow," business minister Peter Kyle said.

"We are placing big bets on the industries where Britain can win, backing our innovators with real firepower, and cutting the red tape that holds them back." The BBB, ⁠owned by the government's business department but operationally independent, will separately invest 50 million pounds each in venture capital firms ⁠Epidarex Capital and IQ Capital, the ‌statement said.

Kraken, which supplies energy software to utilities and energy groups - including EDF, National Grid U.S. and Tokyo Gas -, has 70 million global customers and "may list in London" following its demerger, ⁠the government added. ($1 = 0.7448 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
2
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
3
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
4
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026