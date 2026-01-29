Unity of India must be reflected in our educational institutions, says SC while hearing pleas against UGC regulation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:53 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Unity of India must be reflected in our educational institutions, says SC while hearing pleas against UGC regulation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Halts Vague UGC Equity Regulations Amid Protests
Supreme Court Stalls Controversial UGC Regulations Amid Nationwide Protests
Lawyers Stand Against New UGC Regulations: A Call for Change
Controversy Surrounds UGC's New Equity Regulations
Student Uproar: Demand to Repeal Controversial UGC Equity Regulations