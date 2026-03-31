NTSB Criticizes Lax Regulations on Driver Assistance Systems
The National Transportation Safety Board has criticized the government for its lack of regulations on driver assistance systems. This comes amidst ongoing investigations into fatal crashes involving Ford's BlueCruise. NTSB member Thomas Chapman expressed disappointment with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for not taking leadership on the matter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has leveled criticism at the insufficient government regulations surrounding driver assistance systems.
This condemnation follows investigations into fatal incidents connected to Ford's hands-free BlueCruise technology.
NTSB board member Thomas Chapman notably censured the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for its 'lack of leadership' in addressing pertinent issues in the rollout of such systems.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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