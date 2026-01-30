I ask Rahul Gandhi what Congress has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflicts and deaths: Amit Shah at Dibrugarh rally.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:59 IST
