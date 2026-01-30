Left Menu

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 04:25 IST
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown
A ‌deal was reached on Thursday to ⁠advance a major package of spending bills ​that would avert government ‍shutdowns of agencies beginning on Saturday, according ⁠to ‌a ⁠Senate Democratic leadership aide.

The ‍agreement also calls ​for splitting the Department ⁠of Homeland Security spending ⁠bill from the package and ⁠funding that agency for two-weeks ⁠at ‌current levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

