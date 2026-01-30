A ‌deal was reached on Thursday to ⁠advance a major package of spending bills ​that would avert government ‍shutdowns of agencies beginning on Saturday, according ⁠to ‌a ⁠Senate Democratic leadership aide.

The ‍agreement also calls ​for splitting the Department ⁠of Homeland Security spending ⁠bill from the package and ⁠funding that agency for two-weeks ⁠at ‌current levels.

