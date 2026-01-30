Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 04:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 04:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
A deal was reached on Thursday to advance a major package of spending bills that would avert government shutdowns of agencies beginning on Saturday, according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide.
The agreement also calls for splitting the Department of Homeland Security spending bill from the package and funding that agency for two-weeks at current levels.
