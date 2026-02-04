Fresh encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Chatroo belt of J&K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
