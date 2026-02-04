Left Menu

Intense Stand-off Amid Snow: Army Pursues Terrorists in J&K's Kishtwar

A new gunfight ignited in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. This marks the fifth clash in 18 days as forces pursue militants despite harsh weather. After escaping earlier confrontations, suspects were re-engaged, further intensifying operations amidst heavy snowfall.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:38 IST
A fresh gunfight erupted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, revealing persistent confrontations between security forces and Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Officials reported that despite the challenging snow-bound terrain in Chatroo, the Army and police persist in their search operations.

This latest skirmish, marking the fifth encounter in 18 days, occurred as a joint search party was conducting an operation in the Sanjinala-Dichhar area of Chingam forest. The officers noted that the fierce exchange of fire continued up to the last reports received.

Initial confrontations began on January 18, resulting in the death of a paratrooper. Severe weather, including over two feet of snowfall, complicated operations, but the determined forces remain relentless in their pursuit, leading to subsequent encounters throughout January.

