India to get duty-free access in certain auto, aircraft parts in US under trade pact, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 15:10 IST
India to get duty-free access in certain auto, aircraft parts in US under trade pact, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India has granted duty concessions for US in sectors like alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, medical devices: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
India granting quota-based duty concessions on apples from US; minimum import price at Rs 80 per kg: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Quota-based duty concessions granted in soyabean oil to US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on trade pact.
Certain fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee will attract zero reciprocal tariff in US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says the pact with US will not hurt interests of farmers, MSMEs, handicraft, handlooms in any way.