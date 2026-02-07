We will soon give Thiruvalluvar scholarships for students to study in India: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.
PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:36 IST
We will soon give Thiruvalluvar scholarships for students to study in India: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Trade Horizons: India Opens Door to US Agricultural Imports
India open their T20 World Cup campaign with 29-run victory over USA.
India-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for Indian Exports Amid Opposition Criticism
India's Economic Renaissance: From Fragile Five to Global Leader
India and Seychelles Strengthen Ties with MAHASAGAR Vision