RSS has come to fulfil, not destroy, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to Biblical verse at Mumbai programme.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:28 IST
- Country:
- India
RSS has come to fulfil, not destroy, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to Biblical verse at Mumbai programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mohan Bhagwat
- RSS
- Mumbai
- Sangh Chief
- fulfillment
- destruction
- Biblical verse
- event
- society
- mission