Gaurav's wife Elizabeth collected information from IB sources about climate action after Narendra Modi came to power: Assam CM Himanta.
Assam govt will seek cancellation of OCI/VISA of Cong MP Gaurav's wife Elizabeth Colburn as her presence is detrimental to India: Himanta.
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi did not mention about his wife's Pakistani bank account in election affidavit: Assam CM.