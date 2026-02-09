SIR in West Bengal: SC asks state DGP to file affidavit after poll panel alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants.
SIR in West Bengal: SC asks state DGP to file affidavit after poll panel alleged burning of its notices by some miscreants.
In many cases, names of persons issued notices for logical discrepancy are misspelt and can be rectified easily: WB CM's counsel to SC.
CM Banerjee counters EC's charges, says state govt has provided whatever sought by poll panel for SIR process.
SC issues formal notices to EC and chief electoral officer of West Bengal on CM Banerjee's plea on SIR, lists it for hearing on Feb 9.