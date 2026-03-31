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Delhi Congress Chief's Urgent Appeal to LG: Address Capital's Burning Issues

Delhi Congress head Devender Yadav met LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu to discuss pressing issues like unemployment, crime, and infrastructure gaps. Yadav advocated for a significant increase in the circle rate for rural lands and addressed urban challenges like water scarcity and pollution. The LG assured a thorough examination of these concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:51 IST
Delhi Congress Chief's Urgent Appeal to LG: Address Capital's Burning Issues
Devender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav took decisive action on Tuesday, meeting with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to spotlight a range of pressing issues troubling the capital's residents. Chief among these, Yadav highlighted unemployment and infrastructure gaps, urging immediate intervention.

In a fervent appeal, Yadav called for the revision of the circle rate for agricultural land within Delhi's rural sectors, pushing to raise it dramatically from approximately Rs 53 lakh to Rs 10 crore per acre. Concerns also surfaced regarding the city's deteriorating law and order, notably crimes against women, open gunfire incidents, kidnappings, and rampant drug trading.

Yadav drew attention to urban challenges including water scarcity, escalating air pollution, drainage maintenance, and poor road conditions, advocating for prompt action. He criticized slum demolitions lacking rehabilitation plans, demanding clarity on initiatives for unauthorized colonies. Governor Sandhu assured a thorough review of these critical issues, according to party statements.

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