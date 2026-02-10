French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:51 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
