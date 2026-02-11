Notice for Birla's removal will be listed after start of second phase of Budget session from March 9: LS sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Notice for Birla's removal will be listed after start of second phase of Budget session from March 9: LS sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Birla
- Notice
- Removal
- Lok Sabha
- Budget Session
- Om Birla
- Political
- Parliament
- India
- Legislative
ALSO READ
Financial Markets React to Yen Surge Amid Japan's Political Shift
Flaws found in notice submitted by opposition MPs to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker: LS sources.
Political Tensions Surge in Telangana as BJP Accuses Congress of Intimidation
Political Storm Over Unpublished Army Chief's Memoir Quotation
Political Firestorm: Kesavan Slams Rahul Gandhi over Memoir Controversy