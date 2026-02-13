Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex housing PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2026 14:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 14:04 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex housing PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.
  • Country:
  • India

PM Modi inaugurates Seva Teerth complex housing PMO, Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Speeding car rams into parked scooters, driver absconding

Delhi: Speeding car rams into parked scooters, driver absconding

 India
2
UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

UPDATE 1-France-backed Eutelsat reports stronger revenue in Starlink push

 Global
3
Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to AAP

Fulfil promises made to Punjab, don't divert public attention: Haryana CM to...

 India
4
Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt containers

Jindal Stainless, Indian Railways join hands to produce stainless steel salt...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026