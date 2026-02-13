Left Menu

Clarify BJP claim on demographic change being made in Valley: PDP to J-K govt

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to clarify a Kashmiri Pandit leaders claim that a demographic change is being made in the Valley. Valley demography plan, hear it from the BJP as Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo cites Hindu settlement, Mehbooba wrote in an X post.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-02-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 15:56 IST
Clarify BJP claim on demographic change being made in Valley: PDP to J-K govt
  • Country:
  • India

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to clarify a Kashmiri Pandit leader's claim that a demographic change is being made in the Valley. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo had recently told a national daily that the Centre was working on changing Kashmir's demography by settling lakhs of Hindus from outside there. ''Forty townships in Kashmir to decongest cities? Sounds progressive until the BJP voices call it a demography plan for Hindu settlement. Coincidence? Or deliberate state engineering? Jammu and Kashmir government must clarify before it is too late. Valley demography plan, hear it from the BJP as Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo cites Hindu settlement,'' Mehbooba wrote in an X post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Renshaw

Shouldn't complain about sub-continental tracks, we weren't good enough: Ren...

 Sri Lanka
2
UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, FT reports

UPDATE 4-Trump plans to roll back some tariffs on steel and aluminum goods, ...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-OPEC+ leans towards resumption in oil output increases from April,...

 Global
4
CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating body, action taken

CIC pulls up SAI for failing to disclose complaint records against skating b...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Digital Literacy Is Redefining Wages in Europe and Central Asia

Can Green Reform and Climate Resilience Drive Mauritius Back to High-Income Status?

From Deepfakes to Job Fears: OECD Study Tracks the Rapid Rise of AI Risk Reporting

Restoring Vision with Quality: WHO’s New Roadmap for Safer, More Effective Cataract Surgery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026