Clarify BJP claim on demographic change being made in Valley: PDP to J-K govt

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to clarify a Kashmiri Pandit leader's claim that a demographic change is being made in the Valley. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo had recently told a national daily that the Centre was working on changing Kashmir's demography by settling lakhs of Hindus from outside there. ''Forty townships in Kashmir to decongest cities? Sounds progressive until the BJP voices call it a demography plan for Hindu settlement. Coincidence? Or deliberate state engineering? Jammu and Kashmir government must clarify before it is too late. Valley demography plan, hear it from the BJP as Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo cites Hindu settlement,'' Mehbooba wrote in an X post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)