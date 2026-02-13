Clarify BJP claim on demographic change being made in Valley: PDP to J-K govt
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to clarify a Kashmiri Pandit leaders claim that a demographic change is being made in the Valley. Valley demography plan, hear it from the BJP as Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo cites Hindu settlement, Mehbooba wrote in an X post.
- Country:
- India
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to clarify a Kashmiri Pandit leader's claim that a demographic change is being made in the Valley. BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo had recently told a national daily that the Centre was working on changing Kashmir's demography by settling lakhs of Hindus from outside there. ''Forty townships in Kashmir to decongest cities? Sounds progressive until the BJP voices call it a demography plan for Hindu settlement. Coincidence? Or deliberate state engineering? Jammu and Kashmir government must clarify before it is too late. Valley demography plan, hear it from the BJP as Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo cites Hindu settlement,'' Mehbooba wrote in an X post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
B'desh polls: BNP's Hindu leader wins from Dhaka constituency
UP: Interfaith marriage in Meerut put off amid 'love jihad' claims by Hindu groups
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar posts Rs 15 cr profit in Dec quarter
Hindu tea worker killed in Bangladesh
Charu Gupta receives Ananda Kentish Coomaraswamy Book Prize for 'Hindi Hindu Histories'