Principles put forward at AI Impact summit would provide useful guidance, structures for cooperation in AI domain: Swiss President Parmelin.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
