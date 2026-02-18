Need rules that help us respect each others' sovereignty, create fair conditions for all to participate: Swiss Prez on data security concerns.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Need rules that help us respect each others' sovereignty, create fair conditions for all to participate: Swiss Prez on data security concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cambodia-Thai Border Tensions Persist Amid Sovereignty Dispute
Chagos Islanders Seek Permanent Return Amidst Sovereignty Dispute
Hun Manet Talks Sovereignty and Cyber Scams in Tense Thai-Cambodia Relations
“Connectivity Is Sovereignty”: Dr. Pemmasani Links Telecom Growth to India’s AI Leadership
Yunus Bids Farewell: Legacy of Sovereignty and Strained Ties