Google has full-stack connectivity in India; I have never been more excited about future we are building together: CEO Sundar Pichai.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:01 IST
Google has full-stack connectivity in India; I have never been more excited about future we are building together: CEO Sundar Pichai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Embedding Legal Safeguards in AI: India's Path to Trusted Technology
Revolutionizing Indian Destination Weddings: How Technology is Transforming Venue Discovery
India will have an extraordinary trajectory with AI, and we want to be a partner, says Google CEO Sundar Pichai.
AI Collaborations: Modi Meets Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Pioneering the Future: Integrating Drone Technology in Engineering Education