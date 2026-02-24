Union Cabinet approves renaming Kerala as Keralam: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
