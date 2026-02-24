Left Menu

What happens to terms Keralite, Keralan: Tharoor's witty take on Keralam replacing Kerala

After approval of the Union Cabinet, the president of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala Alteration of Name Bill, 2026 to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 16:27 IST
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had a witty take on Kerala's name change on Tuesday, asking what happens now to the terms ''Keralite'' and ''Keralan'' for the ''denizens'' of the new ''Keralam''. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal for altering the name of Kerala to Keralam. After approval of the Union Cabinet, the president of India will refer a Bill, namely the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 to the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala for expressing its views under the proviso to Article 3 of the Constitution of India. After receipt of the views of the State Legislative Assembly of Kerala, the government of India will take further action and the recommendation of the president will be obtained for the introduction of the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 for alteration of Kerala as Keralam in Parliament. Ahead of the Cabinet decision announcement, Tharoor said, ''All to the good, no doubt, but a small linguistic question for the Anglophones among us: what happens now to the terms 'Keralite' and 'Keralan' for the denizens of the new 'Keralam'? '''Keralamite' sounds like a microbe and 'Keralamian' like a rare earth mineral…! @CMOKerala might want to launch a competition for new terms resulting from this electoral zeal,'' he said, sharing the media report on the name change. The Legislative Assembly of Kerala passed a resolution on June 24, 2024 to alter the name of Kerala to Keralam'. Thereafter, the government of Kerala requested the government of India to take necessary steps to amend the First Schedule to the Constitution by altering the name of Kerala to Keralam according to Article 3 of the Constitution. Meanwhile, on Monday night, Tharoor said he was truly pleased to see C Rajagopalachari honoured by a statue at Rashtrapati Bhavan. ''He was its first Indian occupant as the only Indian Governor-General of India, before we became a Republic and he yielded his seat to the new President. I have long admired his convictions and was a strong supporter of his Swatantra Party in my student days,'' Tharoor said. ''His set of values and principles - liberal economics and support for free enterprise, combined with social justice; strong anchoring in Indian civilisation and religious faith but without a shred of communal bigotry; and a staunch faith in the rights & freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution, including keeping the government out of our kitchens, bedrooms and libraries - remain mine to this day. ''It is sad that there are so few left to follow him today,'' Tharoor added on X.

