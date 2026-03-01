Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Iran's naval headquarters, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 23:15 IST
Trump says US has destroyed 9 Iranian naval ships and 'largely destroyed' Iran's naval headquarters, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- naval ships
- destroyed
- naval headquarters
- U.S.
- military
- tensions
- Persian Gulf
- geopolitical
ALSO READ
Uncertain Future Looms: U.S. Strikes Spark Debate on Iran's Direction
Trump Declares U.S. Assault on Iran's Navy
Trump Claims Major Victory: 48 Leaders Eliminated in U.S. and Israeli Strikes
U.S. Forces Take Down Iranian Warships: Trump's Bold Claim
U.S. Service Members Suffer First Fatalities in Escalating Conflict with Iran