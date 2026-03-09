Stalin lists achievements, cites data, says 1.31 cr women are beneficiaries of Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance.
PTI | Tiruchirappalli | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Stalin lists achievements, cites data, says 1.31 cr women are beneficiaries of Rs 1,000 per month financial assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Stalin says 19.34 lakh children are beneficiaries of CM breakfast scheme.
Stalin says 5.40 lakh male students are beneficiaries of 'Tamil Puthalvan Thittam', it provides Rs 1,000 monthly assistance.
Stalin says 6.95 lakh women students are beneficiaries of 'Puthumai Penn Thittam'; it provides monthly Rs 1,000 assistance.
TVK chief Vijay at party event assures 8 gram gold, silk saree to women beneficiaries for marriage.
SASSA Urges Beneficiaries to Respond to Grant Review Notices